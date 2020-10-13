Get an Alienware Aurora R9 gaming desktop for $300 off with this Prime Day deal

Not all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals are on Amazon itself, as this $300 saving on a ridiculously attractive looking Alienware Aurora R9 gaming desktop proves. This little science-fiction inspired pod hides 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9400, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, and a 512GB SSD all for just $$899 today.

Alienware Aurora R9 Gaming Desktop: $1,199.99 $899.99 on Dell

If you crave power like most of us crave sugar at 4pm on a Monday, you can upgrade from the base model for a generous saving too. For $1,349.99 you can get the same sleek look, but with a 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and a 16GB Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 at 2933MHz Memory. Today that's a saving of $350, or a not to be sneered at 21%.

And those striking looks aren't just to make your desk look like the deck of an intergalactic spaceship. The case is designed to allow for an improved airflow pattern for better stability and higher overclocking - the TLDR? That means higher frames per second while gaming. And of course, it has pretty lights on.

Don't take our word for it either, the Alienware Aurora is the PC pick of eSports pros Team Liquid and can be found on the desks of the Alienware Training Facility.

