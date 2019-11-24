Get a new Xbox One controller for $40 right now, with this Black Friday deal

Whatever your gaming setup is right now, it could probably be improved by the addition of an Xbox One controller. That's just how well-made and versatile the latest version of Microsoft's flagship gaming controller is, and now you can pick one up at an extra-nice discount even before all the Black Friday game deals start properly rolling out: You can grab a black Xbox One controller for $39.99 at Walmart , a discount of $20 off the standard sticker price of $59.99.

There's a lot to be said for the stylish minimalism of the standard black controller - I especially like the way it makes the colorful buttons pop - but Walmart has a ton of other official controllers discounted right now too. Xbox has had some remarkably strong controller designs this generation, so it will definitely be worth your time to peruse that list and see which one(s) line up best with your own personal style.

Microsoft has released a number of minor hardware revisions for the controller's design throughout this generation, tweaking how the bumper buttons feel here and adding Bluetooth support there, all of which has led us to the current cream of the crop. Unless you want to shell out big bucks for an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 , it's just about the best you can get right now. And don't worry, Microsoft has already confirmed that Xbox One accessories will be compatible with Xbox Project Scarlett .

