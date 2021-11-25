Get a great Black Friday RAM deal on the G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB as it drops below $80

Black Friday RAM deals are proving a little difficult to come by in the early sales, but that doesn't diminish how attractive this $12 discount on G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 SDRAM is right now. That saving knocks this down from $84.99 to $72.99 at Newegg.

As far as we can tell, this Newegg discount brings the G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB to its lowest ever price. Either way, the Trident Z RGB DDR4 memory kit provides vivid RGB lighting and good performance – an unbeatable combination. Especially as you're getting speed of 3200MHz, and only 2x8GB cards means you should have more room for expansion in the future. We don't expect to see TridentZ RGB Series 16GB drop lower than $72.99 at this speed and capacity during the Black Friday RAM deals.

If this Black Friday RAM deal doesn't do it for you, we're tracking a host of other discounts, particularly for those of you looking to invest in a new build. We've got updates on Black Friday graphics card deals, Black Friday SSD deals, and Black Friday CPU deals, as well as the all-important Black Friday PC case deals.

To check out this low price on the TridentZ RGB Series 16GB Ram for yourself, just scroll a little lower. We also have some additional Black Friday RAM deals too.

TridentZ RGB Series 16GB | $84.99 TridentZ RGB Series 16GB | $84.99 $72.99 at Newegg

Save $12 - The TridentZ RPG Series 16GB Ram reaches a low price point from what we are able to ascertain, particularly in this speed (3200Mhz) and capacity (8GB x2) configuration.



More of today's best Black Friday RAM deals

Not feeling this Black Friday RAM deal? Don't worry, we're automatically crawling the internet for more great reductions. You can see those just below.

More of today's best Black Friday deals

This is a pretty good Black Friday RAM deal, but there are others worth checking out. Maybe you might want to see the deals on Black Friday gaming chairs and Black Friday Nvidia deals.