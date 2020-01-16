Get a cheap gaming laptop deal at Dell today - save $600 on a new Alienware m15

If you want to pick up a cheap gaming laptop deal, it's often a case of slim pickings: the premium that combining power and portability usually results in can often make the best gaming laptops we want just prohibitively expensive.

But not today! Dell is selling one of its top ray-tracing gaming laptops with a very solid build, with a hefty discount. For a limited time, you can punch in discount code AW15AFF to get an Alienware m15 laptop for $1,324.99 at Dell.com , down $605 from its usual price. That comes with a 9th gen Intel i7 processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, and a pretty solid build as standard - full headline-component list below.

It's also the new version of the laptop, not the previous model which sometimes occupies the sales slots. In my Alienware m15 review (of a slightly different build) I loved the quality and the performance of the laptop, though was very aware of the price tag it often demands. Thus, a discount such as this is very much worthy of your attention.

With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen capable of a 144Hz refresh rate, this laptop will easily handle modern games at high settings with a nice-and-smooth frame rate. And, on top of some other discounts Dell is currently offering - 50% off memory and storage in selected Alienware PCs and laptops - the total saving of $605 means you're basically removing the gaming laptop and Alienware premium that might be added to usual prices.

Here are the full specs for those looking to cut to the component-based chase:

9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H (6-Core, 12MB Cache, up to 4.5Ghz w/Turbo Boost)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 RAM, 2666MHz

256GB PCIe M.2 SSD

Windows 10 Home, 64-bit, English

We'd probably prefer to see more storage and a larger SSD inside the laptop in all honesty, but considering everything else you get, the value is still very high in this deal. It's worth noting that while we've tested the discount code 'AW15AFF' on several builds, it might be worth sticking it in and seeing if it works on a particular build you're after - to boost that hard drive or go up a notch on the graphics cards, for example - just in case there's another build the discount will work with. Good luck!

