Save on a cheap Disney Plus deal with Hulu and ESPN Plus for less than a Netflix subscription

You'll probably be familiar with Disney Plus by now, but you may not realise that there's a cracking Disney Plus deal which can save you a lot of cash. More specifically, you can get Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month - the same cost as a standard HD month of Netflix, and $3 less than Netflix Premium (but you're still getting 4K). It also works if you own one of the streaming services already.

Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus: $12.99 per month

In other words, this Disney Plus deal gets you three services for the price of one (when compared to Netflix, anyway). Even if you take the competition out of the equation, it's still saving you around $5 per month compared to buying Disney Plus, standard Hulu, and ESPN Plus separately. Even though you're getting the ad-supported version of Hulu, we've yet to see any Disney Plus bundles that can do better. And believe us, they've tried. For example, Verizon is giving away a free year of Disney Plus with certain schemes .

Already have Disney Plus, Hulu, or ESPN Plus? No problem. It's easy to upgrade, and you don't need to cancel anything or fill out awkward forms. We've listed the basics for you below:

Disney Plus: Want to upgrade and get the Hulu / ESPN Plus bundle added to your subscription? Sign in, click on your profile in the top right-hand side, and select 'Account'. Scroll down and you'll find a big Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu banner. Click on it and follow the instructions regardless of whether you have a Disney Plus account or not - your bill will be updated accordingly.

Hulu: If you've got an existing Hulu membership, scoot on over to the website or your account, select 'Manage Plans', and pick the option you want (you'll be presented with three choices). Simply click the slider tab on the bundle you want, then Review Changes at the bottom of the screen. Easy!

ESPN Plus: If you already own an ESPN Plus account, it's just as straightforward to upgrade. Use this Disney Plus link or on the ESPN Plus website, follow the relevant instructions, and you're done. As the official ESPN website points out, "Disney will provide you a credit against the bundle price in an amount equal to the effective monthly price of your existing subscription. If you purchased ESPN Plus through an app store (Apple, Roku, etc) you'll need to link an ESPN account to your app store purchase".

