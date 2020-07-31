Get a cheap gaming laptop deal today at Dell on Alienware and Dell G-series models

Excellent cheap laptop deal alert! There is some cracking find to be had among Dell and Alienware gaming models, and many of them are very tempting indeed. With savings of up to $750, some of these deals are absolutely blinding and we've outlined a few below.

We've gone big on the initial recommendations from the Dell sale below on both laptops and desktops because, well, there's nothing quite like getting one of the most powerful and best machines in the business, is there? Plus, given the savings, these are some seriously value-busting Alienware prices.

First up is an m15 R2 variant that sports an RTX 2070 graphics card, i7-97050H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This has a massive $750 off its list price and is now $1,599.99. In gaming desktop land we also have a good value for money option on one of ALienwar'es latest PCs: a new R11 gaming PC is going for $1,329.99, and you get a system that includes a 10th generation Intel i7 processor, a 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combo. This is a great PC deal and represents a saving of $100.

Lastly, and going back into Dell's own G-series of gaming laptops, there's one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen of late to be had. A Dell G7 15 model with an i7-9750H processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage setup can be yours for less than a thousand bucks - it's down to $999.99 right now which is a saving of more than $600. This will surely sell quickly so act fast if you like the look of this.

Dell's Alienware sale

Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,349.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

One of the best in the business for less. This is a really solid set of components for your money and you get a premium Alienware machine that houses it all. Nice.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming PC | i7 10700F CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,429.99 $1,329.99 at Dell

A small $100 saving but a saving nonetheless on one of Alienware's newest gaming PCs, that includes one of Intel's newest, 10th-generation processors inside. One of the brand-new big boys of the Alienware Aurora range, this R11 model will be one of the best home gaming PCs you can get right now. View Deal

Dell G5 laptop sale

Dell G7 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,604.99 $999.99 at Dell

Ray-tracing laptop for less than $1000 alert! Looking at Dell's own gaming range, this is a fabulous deal as it gets you a very well-specced, quality laptop. You can inject ray-tracing gaming with that 2060 card straight into your veins and it won't break the bank. This is a great, great deal.View Deal

