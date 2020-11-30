Get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for not even $23 with this Cyber Monday Walmart deal

Ready to save some serious money on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? A new Walmart Cyber Monday offer has knocked down the price of a 3-month subscription to just $22.88. While Walmart hasn't given an official saving price, the list price of Game Pass Ultimate is $14.99 a month, so some quick maths means that you're saving $22.17 on this, making it effectively half-price.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate already represents one of the best deals in gaming already, as it grants you access to hundreds of games across Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud streaming. With Xbox exclusives such as Halo Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, and Forza Horizon 4 on it, there's plenty of games to tuck into it as part of the collection.

On top of that, it also includes EA Play games, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, alongside Xbox Live Gold, which allows you to play your games online. As we said, it's mighty good value even before this discount, so we'd suggest you snap it as soon as possible.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | $22.88 at Walmart

Get access to hundreds of games as well as Xbox Live Gold access and more with this Cyber Monday offer, which represents one of the best value deals you can get for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right now. View Deal

