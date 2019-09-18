George R.R. Martin confirms dragons will feature in the second Game of Thrones prequel - and hints at more spin-offs

A second Game of Thrones prequel was confirmed to be in development late last week – that much we know. Now, George R.R. Martin has seen fit to divulge a little more information about the upcoming project – including details on filming the pilot (or not, as the case may be), the appearance of dragons, and whether more Game of Thrones spin-offs could be forthcoming.

Before diving too deep into the second Game of Thrones spin-off (helmed by Colony writer Ryan Condal), it’s worth outlining the process that brought us up to this point. As George R.R. Martin reveals on his personal blog, “I can confirm that HBO put several Game of Thrones successor shows in development at one point. There were four to start with. Then five. Then three.”

Now, we’re down to two: Jane Goldman’s Game of Thrones prequel, which is currently filming and is rumoured to be titled The Long Night, plus Condal’s Targaryen House-focussed spin-off.

With the second prequel revolving around the blonde-haired despots, Martin was quick to point out that, while he’s reluctant to reveal the title just yet, he “can say that there will be dragons.”

However, Martin shoots down any suggestion that the series has been ordered just yet, adding: “I do want to point out that ‘moving closer to a pilot order' is NOT the same thing as ‘getting a pilot order.’ Would that it were. This is encouraging, this is exciting, but don’t buy the couch just yet. When HBO actually gives us a pilot order, you will hear me shouting it from the rooftops,” before adding, “Right now all the signs are good, but nothing is confirmed.”

And what of Thrones’ future? While three potential shows have seemingly fallen by the wayside, Martin still thinks there’s “plenty of room for two shows set in Westeros or hell, maybe three or four…” while confirming his desire to one day make Spearcarriers, a Game of Thrones spin-off, that would, “actually be set during the events of Game of Thrones, but it wouldn’t be following Dany, Tyrion and Jaime.” He told the New York Times late last year: “They would all be there in the background like Hamlet, and it would be more like, 'Here’s a story about a guy in the City Watch.’”

One show at a time, eh, George?

