Genshin Impact's 3.5 update is getting shown off in a livestream this week

Genshin Impact's 3.5 update will get a special showcase later this week on February 17.

Just earlier today, on February 15, HoYoverse announced on Twitter that a 'Version 3.5 Special Program Preview' would air later this week. This presentation will give Genshin Impact players a deeper dive into the forthcoming 3.5 update, which isn't due to launch until the beginning of next month on March 1.

Version 3.5 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/VKjg9PFZNKFebruary 15, 2023

Right now, HoYoverse isn't teasing any details about what we can expect in this new showcase. Given that we already know which new characters will be debuting in Genshin Impact with update 3.5, it makes sense that the developers could instead use this presentation to show off storyline or gameplay details about the new update.

Last month, HoYoverse announced Mika and Dehya are coming to Genshin Impact. As you can no doubt imagine if you're familiar with Genshin Impact over the last two months, everyone lost their damn minds at Dehya's inclusion as a playable character in the new update, even if there's no guarantee they'll pull the character in the gacha game.

Typically, HoYoverse has previously announced characters for Genshin Impact's new updates, before delving into them in detail in ensuing Preview Programs. The Genshin Impact 3.3 reveal livestream back in November gave us a good look at the abilities of Scaramouche and Faruzan, for example, who had previously been unveiled as the two characters debuting in the new update.

Considering fans of Dehya have been going buck wild over the character for the last few months, it's safe to say a lot of down-bad players will be gleefully tuning into this new showcase.

