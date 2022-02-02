Genshin Impact Version 2.5 livestream will take place later this week

Genshin Impact will reveal details of its upcoming Version 2.5 update later this week.

As announced earlier today via the tweet below, Genshin Impact will be holding a special program later this week on Friday, February 4. This special livestream from developer miHoYo will be dedicated entirely to the upcoming 2.5 version of the game, and will even be followed by an online concert featuring some orchestral bangers from the game itself.

Dear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies! >>>https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/LHvwuJmAIBFebruary 2, 2022 See more

It's likely that we should expect a brand new character reveal for this special program for Genshin Impact. miHoYo's game has added a fairly steady stream of characters with every significant update, and there's no reason to believe this new update should be an exception. Perhaps we could even explore more of Enkanomiya, the second sub-area to hit Genshin Impact since it first launched.

Genshin Impact has been going from strength to strength over the last six months or so, culminating it being crowned the most talked-about game on Twitter over the course of 2021. In our look ahead at miHoYo's game for 2022, we wrote in our Genshin Impact look-ahead that it's "one of the best free games you can play today," and would still be well worth your time even if it did cost you. Genshin Impact is primed for being things in 2022, and this special program is just the beginning of that.

Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact fishing spots | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact Electroculus locations | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact Crossplay | Genshin Impact Onikabuto location guide