Genshin Impact Test of Courage guide

The Genshin Impact Test of Courage is part of the Akitsu Kimodameshi event, which runs until January 2. To pass the Test of Courage, you need to team up with a playable character, navigate Chinju Forest, and be the first to claim a special prize. Unfortunately, it’s dangerously easy to lose your way in the misty forest…

As the Akitsu Kimodameshi event’s introduction quest, the Test of Courage unlocks a bunch of additional event challenges. If you don’t want to hang around the Chinju Forest for too long, here’s a Genshin Impact Test of Courage walkthrough to follow.

Genshin Impact Test of Courage requirements

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

As always, this Genshin Impact event comes with a few entry requirements:

Reach Adventure Rank 30.

Complete the Archon Quest ‘Ritou Escape Plan’. It’s part of Chapter II, Act I, ‘The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia’. In other words, the first part of the Inazuma-based main questline.

It’s part of Chapter II, Act I, ‘The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia’. In other words, the first part of the Inazuma-based main questline. Optional: complete Arataki Itto’s Story Quest. Doing so will give you a much better understanding of this event’s storyline, but you may bypass this requirement by clicking “quick start” in the event menu.

Start the Test of Courage and pick a partner

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

To start the Genshin Impact Test of Courage, go to the Kamisato Estate to speak with Ayato. He will briefly explain the test, which consists of three trials in Chinju Forest. Leave the Kamisato Estate and speak to Itto before heading south, where you’ll find the Shrine Maiden hosting the event.

She will ask you to pick a Test of Courage partner: either Kazuha, Ayaka, or Gorou. This choice only affects dialogue, it doesn’t influence the Test of Courage gameplay.

Test of Courage part one: Dango Milk

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

With a Test of Courage partner by your side, it’s time to start the first trial. In short, you have to follow the arrows until you reach the Dango Milk. If you choose the wrong road, you need to restart the challenge. Here’s how to follow the correct path:

Follow the path ahead until you reach the crossroads (see picture).

(see picture). Take the path to the left, then turn left again and go up the staircase with the statues.

then turn left again and go up the staircase with the statues. Itto will ambush your party, but you should ignore him and continue upwards towards the statue with the glowing eyes.

but you should ignore him and continue upwards towards the statue with the glowing eyes. Turn right to find the Dango Milk.

Go through a series of cutscenes to complete the quest.

To start the second part of the Test of Courage, you must participate in the Akitsu Yuugei event trial on the beach. There are six different event stages, but you only need to do one, and the final score doesn’t matter. The gameplay is fairly straightforward: bounce back the elemental balls to destroy the bricks. Destroying all bricks completes the Akitsu Yuugei challenge.

Test of Courage part two: Haunted Tales

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The second part of the Test of Courage, Haunted Tales, starts near the southern Teleport Waypoint in Chinju Forest.

Choose a Test of Courage partner again. This time, the choice is between Yoimiya, Thoma, and Sayu.

This time, the choice is between Yoimiya, Thoma, and Sayu. Follow the path ahead, past the Onikabuto, until you see the two arrow signs at the foot of the staircase. Take the path to the left (see left side of the picture).

until you see the two arrow signs at the foot of the staircase. Take the path to the left (see left side of the picture). Cross the river to the left (middle picture).

(middle picture). At the third pair of conflicting arrow signs, go right. You’ll find the fan a few paces away, next to the higher rocks.

You’ll find the fan a few paces away, next to the higher rocks. Picking up the fan completes the Test of Courage part two, but you’ll have to go through a few conversations and an Akitsu Yuugei challenge again to unlock the third part.

Test of Courage part three: The Currents of Life

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

For the third part of the Genshin Impact Test of Courage, go to the Chinju Forest Teleport Waypoint again, and speak to Heizou. There’s no other choice of partner this time, and neither do you have to follow any arrows. Here’s what to do:

Collect the two clues, and keep following the quest objective.

When you’re tasked with finding “anything unusual” on the beach, look underneath the overhanging rock (see picture).

look underneath the overhanging rock (see picture). Go through the rest of the dialogue to complete the final Test of Courage.

And that concludes the full Genshin Impact Test of Courage walkthrough. Enjoy the festival!