All Genshin Impact Sabzeruz Festival association question answers

Genshin Impact association questions appear several times throughout the main Sumeru story quest, specifically Chapter 3 Act 2: The Morn A Thousand Roses Brings and the Sabzeruz Festival arc. This association mechanic introduces a new dialogue minigame where you interpret, associate, and submit conclusions based on a pool of key terms. It's sort of like a Danganronpa-lite deduction game crossed with a multiple-choice test.

Here's a quick rundown on how this minigame works. The Interpret option will tell you more about each term, and using the Submit Conclusion option will propose the selected term as your answer to the current question. Interpreting certain terms will make them golden and unlock an Association choice; this may let you Associate that term with another to unlock a new term. We recommend Interpreting all terms when you start each session for added context and to cover the foundations for each, but we'll go through the necessary deductions to save time.

You can technically brute force your way through this whole thing, but it's easier (and more fun) to answer all of the questions correctly. So for the perfectionists out there, we've prepared a Sabzeruz Festival association question answer guide for The Morn A Thousand Roses Brings.

Association question 1 - Nahida answers

You're given five terms for the very first association session with Nahida. Interpret "The Sabzeruz Festival Samsara" and Associate it with "Déjà Vu" to unlock the "Time Loop" term. Just select the first term, then Associate, and then Trigger Association. Interpret "Time Loop" and then submit it as your conclusion to clear this session. Nahida will imply you answered incorrectly, but that's just part of the storyline.

Association question 2 - Dehya answers

The next association session is with Dehya. You have four terms at the start. Interpret "Dehya's Claymore" and submit it as your conclusion to clear this session.

Association question 3 - Nahida and Dehya answers

The next session involves Dehya and Nahida. You have four terms here as well. Interpret "Abnormal Mental Fatigue" and submit conclusion.

Association question 4 - Nahida answers

You have five terms this time. Interpret "Bodily Memories" and Associate it with "The Akasha's Sound" to unlock the term "Memories Are Deleted Everyday." Interpret this new term and submit it as your conclusion.

Association question 5 - Nahida answers

Just three terms this time. Interpret "The Space Where We Were Yesterday" and submit conclusion.

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Association question 6 - Nahida answers

You'll start with five terms when questioned by Nahida at this point. Interpreting "Spaces Without Human Presence" will unlock the term "Dreams With No Human Presence." Then Interpret "People From Sumeru Do Not Dream" and Associate it with "Dreams With No Human Presence" to reveal the term "The Truth Behind Dreams." Interpret "The Truth Behind Dreams" and submit conclusion.

Association question 7 - Nahida answers

Nahida will ask you another question immediately, this time with four terms. Interpret "The Akasha Is a Manifestation of the God of Wisdom's Power" and submit conclusion.

Association question 8 - Nahida answers

Another follow-up question from Nahida, this time with five starting terms. Interpret "The Appearance and Disappearance of Spaces" to reveal the term "The Appearance and Disappearance of Dreams," which you can Interpret and then Associate with "The Sabzeruz Festival Samsara" to reveal the term "Mass Production of Dreams." Interpret "Mass Production of Dreams" and submit it as your conclusion.

Association question 9 - Nahida answers

Another question from Nahida. This is an easy one. Interpret "The Moon" and submit conclusion.

Association question 10 - Nahida answers

One more question from Nahida, again with three terms. Interpret "The Grand Sage's Speech" and submit conclusion.

Exam over! Now you can sit back and enjoy the ride for the rest of the quest.

Here are the latest Genshin Impact codes to redeem for Primogems and other resources.