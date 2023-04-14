Gears of War designer makes cryptic reference to his long-dead FPS game

Former Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski has cryptically mentioned their FPS game from 2017 and told fans to "stay tuned" - whatever that means.

On April 13, Bleszinski took to Twitter to tell fans: "Just got a text from my lawyer about… LawBreakers. Stay tuned." That's a bit of a bolt from the blue, as LawBreakers was an FPS game Bleszinski directed back in 2017 that was shut down in 2018, and hasn't been revisited since. Low player numbers meant that the game never really got off the ground, and its very public failure led to the "cratering" of the studio that made it.

Just got a text from my lawyer about...LawBreakers.Stay tuned.April 13, 2023

It seems Bleszinski isn't alone in reminiscing about LawBreakers as several fans of the developer have replied to his tweet praising the game and sharing their excitement for it to potentially come back. "I loved this game sooo damn much please be something good!", one Twitter user replied (opens in new tab), "Is this hopefully good news? I will literally uninstall Overwatch if this is good news," another promised (opens in new tab).

It'll be interesting to see what Bleszinski has planned for LawBreakers, whether it be a re-release, remaster, or something altogether entirely. We know that the Gears of War veteran recently returned to video game development to work on a new game - which they teased with what looks like concept art . This was back in 2021, so it's possible that the project has progressed considerably since then.

In other Gears of War news, it's claimed that The Coalition (the current developer of the series) has recently shifted its attention to Gears 6 - going as far as scrapping multiple projects in favor of the Gears of War sequel. In fact, one of the series' original developers Joshua Ortega recently announced their return to the series .