Gears 5 gets a patch to fix "stability issues and network performance"

By

Latest update is deploying now

Gears 5 has its first update, and fans who have spotted the patch are curious as to what mysteries it contains. The short answer? Not much. Developer The Coalition hasn't released any patch notes, but a tweet from the studio makes it sound as if this is more of a quick tweak of back-office business rather than anything that's going to affect your battles against the Swarm.

Gears 5 was released for all players on September 10, and introduced a new chapter in the story and lots of new modes to check out. Unfortunately, it also suffered from the curse of launch day issues that afflict so many modern games, with players getting an Error Code 0x80004001 and experiencing server issues. As a result, The Coalition decided to gift players five days of Boost and 600 Scrap by way of an apology.  

But push through the teething troubles and, at least according to our reviewer, you'll be handsomely rewarded. 

"Despite its overtures towards evolution, Gears 5 persists in the tradition of its predecessors: filling arenas and corridors with gunfight after thrilling, hectic gunfight," they said. "I was convinced Gears of War needed to change drastically or risk obsolescence. But the Coalition has found a different way forward, using new mechanics to polish the old, making the whole game shine."

Rachel Weber

I'm the benevolent Queen of the US, or - as they insist I call it - US Managing Editor. I write news, features and reviews, and look after a crack team of writers who all insist on calling trousers "pants" and don't think the phrase fanny pack is problematic. 