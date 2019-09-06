Gears 5 Error code Estana - here's what it means and what to do

If you tried to log in as soon as possible, you may have run into Gears 5 Error Code ESTANA. The new shooter from Microsoft and The Coalition is available now for players with Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, or folks who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, ahead of its full release on September 10, but it's had a bit of a rough start for players who wanted to play the campaign as well as those who wanted to jump right into multiplayer.

Though you might expect to be safe from launch-day connection issues when playing a single-player mode, players across the board have received Gears 5 Error Code 0x80004001 and were directed to search for "ESTANA" on the game's official support site . Unfortunately, that term doesn't actually seem to produce any results yet, since The Coalition still seems to be spinning up their public-facing support options. According to Gears lore, Estana was a city that was destroyed by the Locust ten years after E-Day, if you're curious where that name came from.

Here's the first official response The Coalition sent out about the connection errors on Thursday.

We hear your reports of long searches and connection errors in #Gears5. Our team are already deploying server-side changes to stabilize the game and get you playing. Thanks for your patience.September 6, 2019

Here's the latest update as of this writing. It looks like things have cleared up quite a bit even if they're still not perfect yet.

#Gears5 Service Update: 1:25am PTFollowing our latest deployment, we are seeing a dramatic improvement to service stability.The team will now be monitoring the impact of this change to determine if additional updates are needed. Thank you for your patience.September 6, 2019

If you're still running into any problems, particularly with content that you should have unlocked not appearing in your game yet, The Coalition recommends giving your system a hard reset (turning it off and back on again, not just putting it in rest mode) and then logging back in. That should resolve most issues players are facing, and otherwise you can submit a support ticket .