Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, and Ving Rhames join Garfield voice cast

The voice cast of Garfield is growing – Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, Ving Rhames, and Cecily Strong have joined Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming animated movie, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. All four actors' roles are being kept under wraps.

Waddingham is best known for her role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca in Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso, which won her an Emmy. She's also set to appear in the upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus. Hoult was also recently nominated for an Emmy for playing Emperor Peter III in Hulu's historical comedy The Great, and he's also known for his roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and the X-Men prequel movies.

Rhames, meanwhile, has appeared in iconic movies from Pulp Fiction to Mission: Impossible, as well as making a previous foray into voice acting in Lilo & Stitch. Strong is a comedian who has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live for the past decade.

As for Garfield, Jim Davis' comic strip follows the titular lazy orange cat, his owner Jon Arbuckle, and Odie the dog. The comic debuted in 1978 and now holds the record for the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world, appearing in 2,580 newspapers and journals. Pratt is voicing Garfield, while Jackson is his father, Vic.

Mark Dindal, who previously helmed animated titles like The Emperor's New Groove and Chicken Little, is directing the movie, while David Reynolds penned the script – he worked with Dindal on The Emperor's New Groove and also co-wrote Finding Nemo.

Garfield will arrive on the big screen on February 16, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to this year's most exciting movie release dates.