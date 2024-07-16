I've slept on Assassin's Creed for years, but this record low price on the new game may bring me back

I haven't gotten my teeth into an Assassin's Creed game in literal years, but this Prime Day gaming deal? It could bring me back on board.

You can currently pick up the latest entry in the series (Mirage) on PS5 for a heavily reduced $23.70 at Amazon instead of $49.99 as part of the Prime Day sale. So far as I can tell, that's the cheapest this Assassin's Creed game has ever been... and because it goes back to the franchise's roots with more focused, stealthier gameplay, I'm tempted.

Although it's a shame that Xbox gamers aren't able to take advantage of the same discount (the version for Microsoft's console is $28.78 at Amazon), that doesn't detract from the fact that PlayStation players are eating well today. Crucially, there are plenty more Prime Day gaming deals where that came from.

Should you buy Assassin's Creed Mirage?

As we mention in our Assassin's Creed Mirage review, this is "a compact, stealth-focused adventure that punishes anyone trying to go in loud, and it does so in a world that's always a delight to explore (and be chased through)." That in itself is a good litmus test for whether you'll enjoy the experience or not. Do you miss the old games' focus on sneaking around, or are you more a fan of the series' bombastic action? If you fall into the latter camp and can think of nothing better than whaling on a camp of goons with your swords, Mirage might not be for you.

If you like to meticulously plan your attack and move like a shadow across the rooftops, however? It'll hit the spot. The aim here was always a back-to-basics revamp that honored the franchise's origins, and that means secrecy. Fortunately enough, modern advancements make that stealth gameplay better than ever.

It also narrows its focus to a single city with a few surrounding areas, so everything feels gorgeously hand-crafted. This is a sumptuous environment to explore that feels truly alive.

In short? Stealthy gamers, sneak your way up here to get your hands on Mirage - you won't regret it.

