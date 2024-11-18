The Game Awards nominees prove that 2024 is the year of the JRPG, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Metaphor ReFantazio leading the field

The Game Awards nominees for 2024 are in, and if you had any doubt this was the year of the JRPG, the numerous nominations for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Metaphor: ReFantazio should put that doubt to rest.

Leading the field with seven nominations apiece are PlayStation exclusives Astro Bot and FF7 Rebirth, narrowly ahead of Metaphor: ReFantazio with six nominations. Those three games are up for the big Game of the Year award, joined by Black Myth: Wukong, Balatro, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The Game Awards have been around for a while now, though this year's nominees were always going to be a bit different. That's because, per the website FAQ page, "expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes, and remasters" are eligible for a judge's consideration. Shadow of the Erdtree's position in the main GOTY award is testament to that, as are Silent Hill 2's various nods across the categories.

"The Game Awards aims to recognize the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content's release," the website reads. "Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes, and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination. Factors such as the newness of the content and its price/value should be taken into consideration."

The call makes enough sense, especially in a year where the likes of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and Silent Hill 2 Remake have landed to critical acclaim. How many awards will either snag? You have just under a month to find out who will win what. The Game Awards kick off on December 12 and will be available to watch on YouTube and Twitch.

The Game Awards 2024 nominees

Game of the Year Astro Bot Balatro Black Myth: Wukong Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction Astro Bot Balatro Black Myth: Wukong Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Action/Adventure Game Astro Bot Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Silent Hill 2 Star Wars Outlaws The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Role-Playing Game Dragon's Dogma 2 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics MultiVersus Tekken 8

Best Action Game Black Myth: Wukong Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Helldivers 2 Stellar Blade Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Innovation in Accessibility Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Diablo 4 Dragon Age: The Veilguard Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Star Wars Outlaws

Best Family Game Astro Bot Princess Peach Showtime! Super Mario Party Jamboree The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game Age of Mythology Retold Frostpunk 2 Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Manor Lords Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game F1 24 EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 TopSpin 2K25 WWE 2K24

Best Ongoing Game Destiny 2 Diablo 4 Final Fantasy 14 Fortnite Helldivers 2

Best Performance Briana White (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth) Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure) Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws) Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2) Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Best mobile game AFK Journey Balatro Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Wuthering Waves Zenless Zone Zero

Best Art Direction Astro Bot Black Myth Wukong Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Metaphor: ReFantazio Neva

Best Score & Music Astro Bot Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Metaphor: ReFantazio Silent Hill 2 Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design Astro Bot Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation Arcane: League of Legends Fallout Knuckles Like a Dragon: Yakuza Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Metaphor: ReFantazio Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Silent Hill 2

Games for Impact Closer the Distance Indika Neva Life is Strange: Double Exposure Senua's Saga: Hellbalde 2 Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Community Support Baldur's Gate 3 Final Fantasy 14 Fortnite Helldivers 2 No Man's Sky

Best Multiplayer Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Helldivers 2 Super Mario Party Jamboree Tekken 8 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Independent Game Animal Well Balatro Lorelei and the Laser Eyes Neva UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game Animal Well Balatro Manor Lords Pacific Drive The Plucky Squire

Best VR/AR Game Arizona Sunshine Remake Asgard's Wrath 2 Batman: Arkham Shadow Metal Hellsinger VR Metro Awakening VR

Content Creator of the Year CaseOh IlloJuan Techno Gamerz Typical Gamer Usada Pekora

Most Anticipated Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Ghost of Yotei Grand Theft Auto 6 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Esports Game Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 League of Legends Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Valorant

Best Esports Athlete 33 Aleksib Chovy Faker ZywOo ZmjjKK

Best Esports Team Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends) Gen.G (League of Legends) Navi (Counter-Strike) T1 (League of Legends) Team Liquid (Dota 2)



