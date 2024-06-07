How to watch The Future Game Show Summer Showcase – and what to expect
Here's everything you need to know from where to find the Future Games Show stream to when it starts
The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is nearly here, promising over 50 games and so much more. So when does it start and how do you watch it?
This year's summer stream sits alongside the likes of Summer Game Fest, The PC Gaming Show, and so much more – E3 may be gone, but the spirit of many reveals over a short period of time remains. You can expect over 50 games to be present, including nine world premieres, exclusive trailers, developer diaries, and a 'Ones to Play' segment that focuses on upcoming games that have demos available that you can play right now.
How to watch The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024
You watch The Future Games Show Summer Showcase on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, and more when it kicks off on June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST.
You've got your choice of Spanish, French, and German subtitles – and more. There are also dedicated American sign language and British sign language feeds.
Just some of the highlights include a single-player horror game set in Dead by Daylight's world from Supermassive Games and Behaviour Interactive, a stunning pixel JRPG inspired by all the 90s classics you could need, and much more.
That's not all, either. There's an 'Unreal Showcase' that'll spotlight upcoming Unreal Engine 5 projects and a new section called the 'Indie Elevator Pitch,' which intends to show some love to several projects we think are pretty dang neat.
If you stick around afterward, The Future Games Show Expansion Packs kicks off a 30-minute post-show that dives deeper into some of what's being shown – expect developer diaries and even more exclusive reveals.
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.