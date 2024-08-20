How to watch The Future Game Show at Gamescom 2024 – and what to expect

The Future Games Show at Gamescom isn't too far away now, so you'll want to ensure you know when it kicks off and bookmark your stream of choice so you're ready when the time comes.

This year's show features over 50 titles from various developers and publishers, including 2K, Tripwire Presents, Plaion, Nacon, and Rebellion. It's not just games, though. Prime Video is also jumping in to share an exclusive look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. You won't just see the best upcoming games on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but streaming too.

All of this wouldn't be complete without someone to oversee proceedings, so we're drafting in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V actors Alex McKenna and Ned Luke.

Sound good? Read on to find out where to find your Future Games Show stream of choice and when it kicks off.

Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024

How to watch The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024

You can watch The Future Games Show at Gamescom on Twitch, YouTube, and more on August 21 at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9 pm BST, and 10pm CEST. The links are above, though we've also included an embed on this trusty page in case you want to bookmark it and come back later.

As for what games we'll see, highlights include two deep-dive interviews with the team behind Civilization 7, a look at Greedfall 2, and much more. Regular sections like Ones to Play are returning, featuring games with demos you can play once the show wraps up. You've also got the Indie Elevator Pitch that spotlights up-and-coming indies and another section called Ones to Watch that's all about games the FGS team reckon are, surprisingly, games to watch.

Once the show is done, the Future Games Show Expansion Pack returns once more to offer exclusive developer interviews, more surprise reveals, and a special guest or two may even pop up.

To keep up with all the latest Future Game Show updates, you can check in on this orange website or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.