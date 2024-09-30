Gamescom director says notable publishers like Sony and Nintendo skipping a show "isn't a negative sign"

The organizers behind Gamescom say that notable publishers like Nintendo and Sony sitting out a show "isn't a negative sign" but rather a reflection of how their content and release pipeline looks at that very moment. After all, attending an event doesn't make sense if you don't have much to show or share about upcoming games.

"It's common for publishers to reassess their participation in events like Gamescom each year," one of the events directors, Tim Endres, tells GamesRadar+ before this year's event kicked off. "Nintendo's and Sony's absence isn't a negative sign. Nintendo participated in the first edition of Gamescom Latam this year, showcasing its ongoing engagement with Gamescom. Also, they returned in 2023 after a four-year hiatus, and 2K, as well as EA, are coming back in 2024, too.

"So, a company not being present doesn't mean they will never join again. It might just not fit their current marketing or release plan."

Touching on Gamescom Latam, the trade show has recently expanded beyond Germany into Latin America and Asia. While the lingering effects of COVID-19 have partly caused some other events like E3 to close their doors, one of Gamescom's directors, Stefan Heikhaus, tells us that expansion makes sense regardless as it strengthens the brand by ensuring a grander reach.

"We've identified Latin America and Asia as two particularly exciting regions for the gaming industry," Heikhaus says. "These markets are crucial for many of our exhibitors, and we're committed to supporting them as they expand into these areas.

"Our events in these regions not only help strengthen the Gamescom brand but also reinforce the significance of the event in the global market. Gamescom now extends over several months and spans various locations around the world."

A greater presence on the yearly calendar thanks to multiple shows and other additions like Opening Night Live means Gamescom looks bigger and different than it did 10 years ago, though the next decade could make the show just as unrecognizable. For the organizers behind Gamescom, though, the ambition remains to adapt and grow.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Nobody can say at the moment what Gamescom will look like in 10 or even more years; the games industry is simply developing too quickly and dynamically for that," Heikhaus says. "But our ambition will remain the same: We want to continuously develop Gamescom further so that it is as responsive as possible to these dynamic developments and is the best possible event for both the games industry and the community.

"The basis for the success of Gamescom is this adaptability and the many different offers for all target groups in the games world. We work on this year after year and will continue to do so in the future."

Check out our new games in 2024 feature to see some of the games we saw at Gamescom last month.