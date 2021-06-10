Gaming laptop deals: save up to $250 on a great Asus ROG 4K machine and more

If you've wanted to get into high-end PC hardware, but the price of new machines has put you off, fear not because Best Buy is currently running some stellar gaming laptop deals on some of the biggest brands in the industry; Asus and MSI.

The biggest question that you need to ask yourself revolves around what you're willing to spend and what you want your fancy new computer to do. For some, it may be all about 4K portable power, others may choose to save a few bucks and game in Full HD on an equally capable machine.

The important thing to note is what lies beneath the shiny exterior. At the heart of both units lies an Intel i7 processor, complete with a very respectable RTX 2060 and 16GB RAM; the standard for intensive gaming sessions and creative use.

If neither deal seems to satisfy, fret not because we have a whole host of early Prime Day laptop deals, accommodating a wide range of budgets and feature sets, to make the decision as straightforward as possible.

Gaming laptop deals of the day

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 | $1,550 $1,299 at Best Buy

Save $250: 4K gaming in this form factor still carries a high price tag, but this saving from Best Buy does a lot to ease the wound. For the money, you're getting an incredibly capable machine that's easily able to play the latest titles in 4K, and max out everything in Full HD without breaking a sweat. Features: Intel Core i7-107550H, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 4K LED screen. If you're after more graphical grunt (via an extra $300) you can pick up a similar spec M15 that includes the hotly elusive RTX 3060 instead.

View Deal

MSI Stealth 15M | $1,550 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $350: If you're less concerned about 4K, there are deeper savings to be made with the equally powerful Stealth 15M, featuring the buffer Max-Q version of the RTX 2060, which means that the card runs a little quieter while boosting slightly better results on the whole. Should you want to hook this laptop up to an external monitor - a feat made easy by the included full-size HDMI port on the side, then the bigger discount might be more attractive to you. Features: Intel Core i7-1185G7, RTX 2060 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

View Deal



Browse all the discounted gaming laptops at Best Buy

If you're leaning more towards the latter option, but are overwhelmed at the concept of knowing where to start when it comes to 4K monitors, fortunately for you, we have cultivated a list of the best displays on the market to make your decision as easy as possible with our best 4K monitor for gaming guide.

Is the Asus ROG not doing it for you, but you like the idea of a newer graphics card in your gaming machine? Then check out our round-ups for the latest RTX 3060 laptop prices and RTX 3060 PC prices.