"There were things I wanted to say that I sometimes couldn't": Helldivers 2 community manager signs off from being a High Command spokesperson, says the shooter "has a bright future"

As one Helldivers 2 community manager says farewell to his Super Earth responsibilities, he says that there've been "things I wanted to say that I sometimes couldn't."

If you're an avid supporter of Managed Democracy and like to keep up with all the latest happenings from High Command and beyond, chances are you'll have seen an update or two from community manager Thomas 'Twinbeard' Petersson. Petersson has consistently been a helpful go-between for Helldivers 2 players and the devs at Arrowhead, passing on feedback and giving us glimpses into developments that might be happening behind the scenes at the studio. However, in a new announcement on Discord, he's confirmed that today is his last day in the role as he's coming to the end of his contract.

"There've been some rough patches, but I always felt that we ventured through the fire tornadoes and sandstorms together," he says. "We fought the alien scum and bot menace on the battlefield, experienced the same bugs, and we also turned the tide together. Helldivers 2 is a much healthier game today than it was a few months ago, and it has a bright future alongside all of you. Thank you for sticking with it, us at Arrowhead and me during my service here. Most of you know I neither BS nor lie, so when I say I'm forever grateful for you taking me along this amazing helldive, know that it's from the bottom of my heart."

While he doesn't get into any details, he then reveals that he wasn't always able to say everything he wanted to. "There were things I wanted to say that I sometimes couldn't. That's part of the job," he says. "There were also things I wanted to do that we never got around to – or haven't, rather. The show goes on, just without me."

To wrap up his message, he asks that players "try to be patient with all the hard-working devs if things take more time than you would like them to" but stay as dedicated to Super Earth as they always have been. He'll still be around, he says, but his comments will no longer represent Arrowhead.

