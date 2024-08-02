The First Descendant's first major update turns on the gold and XP boost tap for 3 days as devs delay a new hotfix

The First Descendant is rolling out surprise boosts for players for a limited time as part of its first major update.

Earlier this week, The First Descendant's first major post-launch update arrived, introducing a new support character, Luna, who plays like something straight out of a Guitar Hero simulator. To coincide with this new update, developer Nexon has decided to offer up temporary in-game rewards for players, as announced in the tweet below.

In total, that's a 30% gold gain boost for three days, a 30% Kyper Shard boost for another three days, a Descendant XP boost of 30% for upgrading your characters for three days, and finally a 30% weapon mastery XP gain for - you guessed it - three days. All these rewards have to be manually activated by collection from the in-game mailbox before August 8 at 23:59 PT.

🎉 Surprise Rewards for Our First Update! 🎉To celebrate our first update, we're giving special rewards this weekend!As announced on Discord, our Hotfix will be slightly delayed as we address additional issues.We appreciate your patience and support.Stay tuned for more…August 2, 2024

This should placate players who were unhappy that The First Descendant's developers nerfed its infamous loot cave just last month. Nexon promised "a more rational and satisfying farming experience" would be coming to the third-person shooter at some point in the near future, although there's no timeline for said update right now.

However, according to the tweet announcement, a planned hotfix for The First Descendant will be "slightly delayed" as Nexon works to "address additional issues." There's no indication what issues Nexon is addressing, though, or what the delayed hotfix will actually remedy.

