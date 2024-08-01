The First Descendant's new support character is a walking Guitar Hero minigame and I can't decide if it rocks

The First Descendant's new post-launch character is basically a walking Guitar Hero simulator.

Meet Luna, The First Descendant's brand new character who arrived in the third-person shooter just yesterday. The trailer below bills Luna as a "mad artist" who "leads the rhythm of the battlefield." That's in the most literal sense possible, because it turns out Luna functions as a Guitar Hero simulator where you can align your shots with beats to pull off bonuses.

The First Descendantâ”‚Meet Lunaâ”‚Character Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As the trailer above showcases, you're given a constant melodic beat in the middle of the screen while playing as Luna and activating the 'Stage Presence' skill, which hovers over your targeting reticule and prompts you to attack in time with the beat. This will "maximize the power of her skills," the trailer above teases, which I can only assume translates to some in-game buffs.

This is sort of like if Hi-Fi Rush turned into an MMO shooter out of nowhere (rest in peace, my beloved). At least this should provide The First Descendant players with a nice new aspect of combat right now, and a new support-class character in damage-heavy games is pretty much always welcome. I just can't decided if this rocks, or is just too weird to fit into the MMO shooter.

The First Descendant's developer is now promising "a more rational and satisfying farming experience" just days after nerfing the shooter's first Destiny-style loot cave. The Valby run might be no more, but there should be good things on the horizon for those tired of the same old grind.

