Remnant 2, one of 2023's most surprising RPGs, is getting another DLC this year and I can't wait to come back

Remnant 2, one of 2023's most underappreciated RPGs, has announced its third and final DLC is out later this year in September.

Revealed on Steam yesterday, July 25, which just so happened to be Remnant 2's first anniversary, The Dark Horizon is out later this year at some point in September, and it's coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. The final DLC chapter has players returning to the world of N’Erud, only to discover that a "bizarre phenomenon has taken hold." Sounds gnarly.

The Dark Horizon is set to be Remnant 2's "most expansive DLC" yet, but Gunfire Games isn't ready to say anything more about the DLC just yet. That said, more news on The Dark Horizon is apparently coming "soon," so there shouldn't be long to wait until we find out more about whatever's going on in N'Erud.

The Steam post actually reminds Remnant 2 players that Gunfire Games committed to getting all three DLC packs out for the RPG within a year of it launching, which obviously hasn't happened with The Dark Horizon. "We've made the difficult decision to move back the release of our third DLC so that we have more time to deliver you the best possible experience that you deserve," the developer writes.

Separately from The Dark Horizon, there's also a brand new game mode in the works for Remnant 2, complete with a new progression system exclusive to said game mode. Again, Gunfire Games isn't letting too much information out about the new mode right now, but it'll be free for everyone, instead of paid-for like The Dark Horizon.

It's also unclear whether the new game mode will be released alongside The Dark Horizon in September or at a later date. Keep your eyes posted on Gunfire Games' socials for more news soon.

