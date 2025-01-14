Marvel Rivals devs threaten keyboard and mouse adapter users with permanent bans: "On PC or console, we will take measures to vanquish this nefarious behavior"

The Marvel Rivals devs are getting more explicit about their plains to counter keyboard and mouse adapters like XIM. NetEase is upping its detection measures and threatening users of these devices with punishments up to permanent account suspensions.

"We have forged a strong detection tool and couple with the keen judgment of our watchful human eyes to accurately identify those using keyboard and mouse adapters," the devs say in a new statement. "We believe that gaining an unjust advantage through such methods significantly impacts the gaming experience for our players. Therefore, whether on PC or console, we will take measures to vanquish this nefarious behavior. Penalties for users of keyboard and mouse adapters may include temporary or permanent account suspensions, removal from leaderboards, or other punishments depending on the circumstances."

Keyboard and mouse adapters are typically used on console to allow players to make use of the greater precision these devices offer over standard analog control sticks. On PC, they can also be used to fool a game into thinking you're using a controller when you're using a mouse - letting you enjoy the benefits of controller-style aim assist without giving up any mouse-based precision.

The devs call out "common adapters" including the "XIM series, Cronus Zen series, Titan Two series, KeyMander series, and Brook Sniper series," but they're making equal efforts to detect and counteract "any device enabling keyboard and mouse emulation of controller inputs." Here's hoping this anti-cheat efforts come out a little more complete than Marvel Rivals' ban on mods.

