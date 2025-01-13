Despite Marvel Rivals' mod ban, fans of the hero shooter are dropping more custom skins than ever: "Modding Marvel Rivals lives on"

NetEase Games recently enacted an official ban on Marvel Rivals mods, which should mean no more custom skins - but as is always the case with eager fans, the community has found a way and it seems modders aren't going anywhere any time soon.

It's been a wild first season for Marvel Rivals so far, to say the least. Between its record-high player count and the addition of new characters like Mister Fantastic , a lot has been going on - but it hasn't all been positive. The fresh season also marked the implementation of a ban on mods following various custom anime-themed skins and the recent Trump and Biden debacle on Nexus. Considering the developers' point of view, the ban is unsurprising.

As dev Del Walker explained, there's a plethora of reasons behind the mod ban - the potential to cheat, NSFW or political mods, and possible legal problems since "lots of mods infringe on copyrighted designs or assets." None of this has stopped fans from continuing to produce and download mods, however. As one player writes in a post alongside a clip showcasing a new custom One Piece skin, "Modding Marvel Rivals lives on."

Modding Marvel Rivals lives on but it needs extra steps to pull off pic.twitter.com/VEeiiHyxiAJanuary 12, 2025

It lives on indeed, despite needing "extra steps to pull off" - Nexus Mods' "new this week" tab under the website's Marvel Rivals page proves as much. Over 200 new mods have dropped just this past week alone despite NetEase's ban, many of which include custom skins. There are all flavors of themed downloads drawing from other popular media now, too, whether it be colorful League of Legends champion or God of War skins.

Fans seem to be well aware of the ban and how to circumvent it as well, with many of the newer mods' descriptions proclaiming "full compatibility" with Marvel Rivals' first season and its accompanying patch. There's no telling what the future has in store for modders or how and whether or not NetEase will crack down once again, but one thing is likely for certain - as long as there's an active community, mods are sure to be found.

