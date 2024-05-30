Marathon dev nervous for "all eyes" to be on his Bungie team after Destiny 2's Final Shape expansion launches next week

One Bungie developer is understandably nervous about Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion launching, because it means "all eyes" will be on their Marathon dev team, instead.

Bungie is set to launch Destiny 2's climactic The Final Shape next week on June 4, and for more on the expansion, you can read our huge Destiny 2 The Final Shape preview for our hands-on experience. It's not great news for everyone, though, specifically one Bungie developer working on Marathon.

In the tweet below, Marathon associate world designer Collin MacGregor tweets that he's "equally very excited and terrified" for what comes after The Final Shape, because he knows "all eyes will be on our team next and god that stirs up a lot of emotions up."

I am equally very excited and terrified post-Final Shape because I know all eyes are on our team next and god that stirs a lot of emotions up lmaoMay 28, 2024

Announced just last year in May 2023, we're yet to really discover much of anything about Marathon, aside from the fact that it's a first-person shooter and set on the planet of Tau Ceti VI, which is probably what makes the return of Bungie's shooter series so intriguing. What we do know is that it'll be an extraction shooter when it does arrive, whenever that might be.

Last year in October, it was reported that Marathon was delayed in the wake of layoffs at Bungie. The report also claimed that Destiny 2's The Final Shape had been delayed from February to June 2024, and as that's since proven to be accurate, perhaps the claims about Marathon are also legitimate. Either way, we've never been privy to a release date, or window, for Marathon.

Unfortunately, Destiny 2 leaks surrounding The Final Shape have hit the internet ahead of launch, with an exploit seemingly making the expansion playable. It's probably best to be extra vigilant if you don't want any gameplay or story details spoiled for you.

