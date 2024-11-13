Helldivers 2's Terminid Jurassic Park has, shockingly, backfired horrifically, all while Super Earth soldiers are busy trying to get the Democracy Space Station running

Who could possibly have seen this coming? Helldivers 2 's Terminid version of Jurassic Park has backfired horribly after the eruption of a subterranean hive took a deadly turn, right in the middle of Helldivers' efforts to get the Democracy Space Station running.

Tyranny Park was constructed last month alongside the Terminid Research Preserve on Acamar IV, and opened its doors to allow "adventurous and well-paying citizens" to see the democracy-hating bugs up close in a totally safe, not remotely risky way. With no other forms of media to refer to that could suggest that this might not be the best idea, Super Earth's citizens have been having a great time at the bug-filled tourist attraction… until now.

"The Terminid Research Center has suffered a catastrophic security breach. A massive subterranean hive erupted underneath Tyranny Park, massacring visitors and staff," an in-game dispatch sent out to Helldivers reads. "The cause is under investigation, but previous unresolved incursions into the planetary perimeter may have been a factor. The outbreak has spread to the surrounding planets, including the Xenoentomology Center on Turing. The Center has critical research data, and must be protected."

Needless to say, Super Earth's finest are shocked. "No one could have expected Tyranny Park to fall like this!" one loyal Helldiver on Reddit exclaims. "Impossible! Who could have predicted such an event?!" another agrees, equally perplexed . "A tourist park with uncontrollable creatures fails to be contained and becomes overrun… who would've thunk it," adds another .

Again, this is nasty timing for Helldivers, who are currently in the midst of a very important Major Order to get the Democracy Space Station working before the flying Automaton Jet Brigade gets in the way. Unfortunately, those cunning bots have now taken Tarsh and destroyed the DSS Logistics Hub in the process, and with the space station's location now pinpointed, it's only a matter of time before they arrive there.

At the very least, part of the Major Order is squashing 500 million Terminids, so the new bug outbreak might be able to help boost those numbers, which are currently at about 74% complete with little over three days to go. However, holding the DSS's home of Gaellivare is also crucial to ensure victory, so balancing the two will be key to finally getting the "powerful strategic tool" going.

