Helldivers 2's new Fallout-grade mini nuke Ultimatum is a 4,500-damage delete button that's already got the community debating whether it's OP

Helldivers 2 fans have a new weapon to fight about in the form of the GP-31 Ultimatum, a 4,500 damage monster that effectively serves as a delete button for some of the game's most troublesome targets. Like clockwork, it's ignited a debate over whether or not it's too dang OP.

Introduced as part of the Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond, the Ultimatum is a secondary weapon described as "a pistol front-loaded with a single, powerful explosive. The weight of the projectile limits the weapon's range." Simply calling it a "powerful explosive" might be understating things, though, as this is basically a mini-nuke along the lines of what you might see in a Fallout game.

The Ultimatum is indeed a bit hard to aim, as you've got to work hard to correct for its arcing flight path, but if you hit just about any target it's immediately done for. That even goes for notoriously sturdy objective targets like Detector Towers, Jammers, Science Labs, Fabricators, and more.

You only need a quick browse through the Helldivers 2 subreddit to see that the Ultimatum is the hot-button topic of the moment, though the war is admittedly a bit lopsided. There are a handful of players suggesting that its power to destroy objectives is a bit much for a secondary weapon, and many, many more preemptively trying to shut down any idea of a potential nerf while suggesting that the weapon is perfectly balanced as it is.

Balance is a tricky topic to unpack in any multiplayer game, so I guess we'll see what Arrowhead decides to do, but with a cooperative PVE-focused title like Helldivers 2 it's difficult to say anything beyond "mini-nuke go brrrrrrrrrrr."

