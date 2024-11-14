Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station only just started working, but it's already "under imminent and significant threat of destruction" as a brigade of flying bots arrives on the scene

Helldivers 2 may not quite have the stranglehold it did on us at the start of the year, but it's still going strong by expanding on its lore with tense major orders.

The Democracy Space Station is a megastructure that took several major orders to complete, from killing Terminds for their blood that has fuel-like properties to liberating mining equipment from the Automatons. Now that it's finally been assembled, it's already under attack.

There is a new Automaton unit known as the Jet Brigade. These bots have utilized stolen jump packs to help them leap into the air and get the drop on you and your fellow helldivers. These robotic menaces have now started to attack Gaellivare, the planet which the DSS is orbiting, so get ready to defend it with your lives.

We now have under 48 hours to prevent the Jet Brigade from overrunning the planet and destroying the DSS. There should also be an option to move the DSS to a safer location should it look like the planet is about to fall.

48 hours is double the usual 24 we're given to defend a planet, so developer Arrowhead must really want us to keep the DSS safe. It does add a whole new feature to the game that likely took a lot of time to implement, so I doubt the devs want to see their hard work squandered so soon.

It does make me wonder what will happen if the defend order fails and we don't move the DSS, though. We already know there's a game master, Joel , who makes a lot of the decisions about the more meta elements of how Helldivers 2 progresses, so he probably has a way to avoid months of development being wasted, but it probably won't come to that.

