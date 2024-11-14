Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station is finally operational, and the "Weapon of Mass Liberation" has already destroyed "a small moon"
"A new era of Galactic Freedom" is here
The time has finally come. After weeks of Major Orders to complete its construction, Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station is now fully operational, and Super Earth soldiers everywhere will be pleased to know that its power is potent enough to decimate moons.
An announcement confirms that the "Weapon of Mass Liberation" destroyed "a small moon" on its first test fire, so we can be sure that it'll help rain liberty down upon the democracy-hating Terminids and Automatons. It can be accessed from the Galactic Map right now and allows Helldivers to vote for which locations it should move to and what 'Tactical Actions' it should take by donating Samples and Republic Points to fund them. Dare I say it, this form of managed democracy sure is democratic.
Breaking: At long last, the Democracy Space Station has been activated, ushering in a new era of Galactic Freedom.All Helldivers can now democratically direct this Weapon of Mass Liberation from the Galactic Map on their Super Destroyer. pic.twitter.com/zWozeMG24dNovember 14, 2024
Right now, there are three Tactical Actions to choose from. Planetary Bombardment does exactly what it says on the tin and will unleash "nonstop orbital bombardments" to provide "planetwide artillery support," while Eagle Storm will deploy "periodic Eagle Airstrikes during missions." Finally, Orbital Blockade activates an Anti-Ship Missile System to target enemy spacecraft trying to exit a planet's atmosphere. For the latter, the fine print adds that "Defense Campaigns cannot originate from this planet," and that the "Hellpod Space Optimisation Booster is automatically active for all missions," so loyal soldiers will be able to roll out with full ammo, stims, and grenades.
At the time of writing, each one of the Tactical Actions is around 38% funded, so hopefully, we'll be able to see them in action when the DSS next moves in around 15 hours. Currently, 73% of votes are in favor of it going to the Automaton-occupied planet of Mastia, which recently fell, so it sounds like the bots are going to get a taste of highly concentrated democracy very soon. But will unleashing moon-destroying strikes on a planet full of Super Earth's finest be safe for those fighting on the front line? Don't worry about it. After all, what could possibly go wrong?
