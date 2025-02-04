Helldivers 2 is getting a portable hellbomb that looks just as chaotic and deadly as Fallout's mini nukes

A new Helldivers 2 warbond is coming February 6, and it contains portable Hellbombs – essentially mini nukes from Fallout . Democracy at its finest.

The Servants of Freedom Warbond isn't here to mess about, it's here to deliver freedom no matter the cost – and the cost will most likely be your life as the new portable Hellbomb looks deadly.

The B-100 Portable Hellbomb is a new backpack stratagem that equips you with a mini Hellbomb that you can shrug off your shoulders and detonate right in the middle of a horde of enemies.

It only has a 10-second fuse, and it can't be turned off once activated, so you'll need to drop it and run like the wind if you don't want to get obliterated yourself. I still need to save up some Super Credits so I won't be using it any time soon, but I can't wait. I wonder if it'll explode if a comrade falls and you shoot it off their back?

The collateral damage doesn't stop there, however. There's a new version of the Sickle that does extra damage to enemies but will also burn you in return. "Shoot through the pain, Helldiver," a PlayStation blog post reads.

There's a new secondary, too, the GP-20 Ultimatum, a grenade launcher that packs a serious punch. I thought it was the mini Hellbomb at first, but as strong as it is, it looks like a balloon popping next to the majesty that is the mini Hellbomb.

Helldivers 2 - Servants of Freedom Warbond | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

There's also a drone grenade, the G-50 Seeker that sends an explosive with propellers on it so you can even get those pesky Shriekers while they're flying.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All in all, it looks like a solid Warbond. It just might be the next one I get. If you need to farm Super Credits , I'd advise you do it on difficulty two, as there's no chance of rare samples taking up space in the loot pool, so you'll often find more super credits.

As well as the new Warbond, there's a new patch that has buffed minefields, brought back the ability to emote while falling, and made the FRV more reliable.