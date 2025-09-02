Helldivers 2 Into the Unjust update comes with "one of the funniest patch notes yet," preventing our own democratic gear from turning enemies into unstoppable menaces

Live-service games require constant bug fixes because each new addition can cause a cascade of problems to address. Some, however, are funnier than others. Helldivers 2 's Motivational Shocks Booster has now been amended so that it only benefits players, and not all the enemies on the map, too.

The Motivational Shocks Booster reduces the amount of time your movement speed is negatively affected by adverse terrain and enemy attacks. Basically, things like a Bile Titan's acid attack and spiky plants won't slow you down for as long.

For you Terminid Divers out there, this is a great boon to your arsenal. Unfortunately, the enemies of Managed Democracy used to think the same thing, as the Motivational Shocks Booster also helped them recover from your attacks.

Now, I didn't try to slow my enemies down; I attempted to blow them sky-high with Orbital Barrages, so I've never noticed this. But the more tactically minded among you may have seen this unintended effect.

Fortunately, the Into the Unjust update fixes just in time for the new Terminid Hive worlds and added enemy types. So, you can venture deep down into the tunnels and kill those Rupture Spewers without worrying you're accidentally making your enemies stronger.

"'Motivational shocks booster no longer applies to enemies' is one of the funniest patch notes yet," notes one player on Reddit. Clearly, the motivational shocks were so effective that even our enemies couldn't help but feel themselves welling up with pride.

One person forgot it was even an issue, and another theorizes that "It got reintroduced into popularity after all the shock/stun stuff got added in the last two premium warbonds."

