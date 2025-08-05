Helldivers 2 devs stay true to their word, immediately roll out a patch full of fixes after the studio's "Super Earth sanctioned vacation," but one major issue still remains

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead is sticking to its word with promises to focus "100% on bug fixing and optimization" following the studio's return to the office, with a new patch full of bug and crash fixes going out earlier today.

Arrowhead staff recently went on a well-deserved two-week vacation. However, the game wasn't in the best state before that, with some bugs arriving during the last patch (that being the software kind, not the Helldivers 2 enemy faction). This led to the CEO of the company commenting that "we should have left things in a better state with the last update" and that "we know the game isn't in tip top shape right now."

Despite seemingly only arriving back in the office yesterday, Arrowhead has released a brand new Helldivers 2 patch today. Now that the devs are back from "Super Earth sanctioned vacation," the new update tackles some of the bugs like one that would cause some emotes to snap "the Helldiver torso when standing near a Hellpod drop" and "an issue where some players were unable to access items tied to their DLC or Warbonds." That's not to mention crashes that occurred during weapon customization, enemies despawning, and when you were killed by explosions.

However, the biggest issue with the previous patch was how it seemed to have broken status effects , which isn't mentioned at all in these notes, nor is it listed in the batch of known issues. This, understandably has caused some of the responses on Reddit to be rather panicked. "No status effects fix... it's jover…" says one comment, while another gives out the more dramatic "I have zero intention on ever touching this game again" (I'm sure we'll see them back online tomorrow).

Meanwhile others are taking the more diplomatic and realistic approach, as another user says: "They returned to work yesterday my dudes. I'd say this is a pretty solid start, and quickly taken care of too. Why are there so many comments about what has still to be sorted. This is clearly a hotfix to address some of the main issues."

Given that Arrowhead has been one of the more responsive teams when it comes to community feedback over the last year and change where Helldivers 2 has been incredibly popular, I think giving the team the benefit of the doubt is warranted here.

