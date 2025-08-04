Helldivers 2 CEO says "we know the game isn't in tip top shape right now" and Arrowhead devs are back from vacation to focus "100% on bug fixing and optimization"
"We should have left things in a better state with the last update"
Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead is well aware of the myriad bugs and optimization issues players are dealing with, and after a two-week vacation reset, CEO Shams Jorjani has committed to focusing on that stuff.
Right about two weeks ago, the official Arrowhead Twitter account shared, "the team is entering Swedish Summer Protocol: 2 weeks of lakes, fika & tactical sunbathing," assuring determined freedom fighters, "service continues, the Galactic War rages on, and Super Earth still needs you. We'll be back soon, recharged and ready to drop even harder."
Well, true to its word, the folks at Arrowhead took the next couple of weeks off, and their break just happened to start a few days after a balance patch dropped. It seems that update came with some bugs of its own, as Jorjani acknowledged on the official Helldivers 2 Discord that the game needs bug squashing and optimization.
To be clear, these messages were sent shortly after Arrowhead jetted off on its vacation, but it's notable that Jorjani explicitly committed to addressing the game's performance post-vacation.
"Most people are back on the 4th (office closure ends)," Jorjani said. "And we'll be focusing 100% on bug fixing and optimization. Sorry for the inconvenience. We know the game isn't in tip top shape right now."
Jorjani also admitted "we should have left things in a better state with the last update."
Since it sounds like the majority of the Helldivers team just got back to the office today, they'll presumably be head down on bugs and optimization for a little while, but Jorjani also confirmed armor color customization is "high on the list" and that "we want to take our time with such a feature" and not rush anything "until it's in a good place."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
"So probably not coming soon, but coming," he said.
Helldivers 2 players ask for better UI with in-game info but joke it "would break 50% of the game," director says "that's mean... and also sadly true" but "we are working on an improved system"
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.