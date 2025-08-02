Helldivers 2 players ask for better UI with in-game info but joke it "would break 50% of the game," director says "that's mean... and also sadly true" but "we are working on an improved system"
Helldivers 2 devs are aware of the UI problems and they're working to fix them
Fun though it is, protecting Super Earth in Helldivers 2 often isn't helped by the UI. Less than graceful and not always intuitive, it's been a bugbear within the multiplayer shooter’s community since it came out back in early 2024.
In discussing their hopes for an improved system, players commented that doing so would cause a lot of problems elsewhere within the game's structure. Johan Pilestedt, creative director of Helldivers 2 and CCO of Arrowhead Games Studio, responded to this jab on Reddit, offering agreement and teasing improvements in the pipeline.
"Hey! That's mean... and also sadly true. Our UI system is very cumbersome to develop - but we are working on an improved system that will allow us to build in-game UI faster," Pilestedt comments. "Also, we made a decision early to focus on Discord as the primary platform for the community. (As it's what we use internally for playtests and for other games)."
The official Helldivers 2 Discord server is a pillar of the playerbase, where people socialize online together and receive updates from the development team. Polls on prospective changes and such are voted on through the server, and players would like more in-game functionality for these features, to make sure as many can vote as possible.
Though such a thing may sound simple enough, game development is rarely so simple. As Pilestedt states, editing the UI in any way is currently a difficult proposition. But, from the sounds of things, Arrowhead is working on how to make this easier for everyone, potentially lowering the gap between the players and Discord users in the process.
Discord has been an invaluable tool for Helldivers 2's community, especially as the audience scaled up dramatically soon after release. But clearly the overall reliance is something that needs altering, and Arrowhead's working on ways to do that. Watch this space.
