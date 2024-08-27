Deadlock is "going to easily take over," says streamer Shroud, adding that it's the "best third-person shooter I've ever played"

Shroud, one of the world's biggest shooter-oriented streamers, predicts huge things for Valve's newly-announced Deadlock.

Just in case you hadn't heard, Valve's super-secret game has leaked multiple times over the past few weeks, since basically anyone can jump in and play the hero shooter. Over the past weekend though, Valve finally announced Deadlock, the worst-kept secret in gaming, and the shooter instantly soared to over 62,000 concurrent PC players.

Content creators have now been trying out Deadlock after its announcement, and among them is Shroud, just about one of the biggest shooter streamers in the world. In the clip below, taken from a recent broadcast, Shroud is full of praise for Valve's new game, predicting that Deadlock is "going to easily take over... it's the first arena/shooter/MOBA that actually is good."

"This game is going to easily take over...it's the first arena/shooter/MOBA that actually is good"Shroud says Deadlock is gonna take over ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nP7SP0VaTXAugust 26, 2024

Slight hyperbole aside, Shroud sure has a lot of love for Deadlock, and the full game isn't even out yet - at the time of writing, it's still very much in development at Valve. Additionally, in the second clip below, Shroud deems Deadlock to be the "best third-person shooter I've ever played," adding that "the game is gonna be absolutely addicting."

"This is probably the best 3rd person shooter I've ever played...the game is gonna absolutely be addicting" Shroud gives his thoughts on Deadlock pic.twitter.com/RDW7eGdlW1August 26, 2024

Again, slight misuse of the word "addicting" aside, the streamer has nothing but praise for Deadlock. In fact, Shroud isn't the only content creator who things big things are coming for Valve's new game - in the clip below, YouTuber Average Jonas announces that he's stepping away from Valorant to focus on creating videos centering around Deadlock instead.

Average Jonas has announced he is quitting Valorant content creation completely to switch over to full time Deadlock pic.twitter.com/wjFDO7mtpYAugust 25, 2024

In not-such-great news for Deadlock, it turns out Valve is actually breaking its own Steam store page rules with the new game, by omitting five in-game screenshots from its store page. Currently, Deadlock has precisely zero in-game screenshots on its store page, and only has a 20-second teaser video to offer those who are interested.

