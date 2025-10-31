Arc Raiders roadmap confirms new map Stella Montis, expanded quests, 2 new Arcs to fight in November, and a new Raider Deck battle pass for December

Arc Raiders launched barely 24 hours ago to strong Steam user reviews and even better player counts, and it seems the devs at Embark Studios aren't taking a break to bask in the early success. They've just unveiled a post-launch Arc Raiders roadmap covering the remainder of 2025, and there's plenty more in store over the next two months.

The November updates, landing under the title North Line, will include a new map called Stella Montis and two new arcs called Matriarch and Shredder. There aren't any details just yet on what those new additions will look like in the announcement post, but you can take those names and let your imagination run wild. We're also getting a themed community unlock event, new gameplay items, and additional quests.

The December updates, appropriately coming under the name Cold Snap, are led by a new map condition called snowfall – probably pretty easy to guess what the effect will be there. December will also bring us an event called Flickering Flames, more additional quests, and the "departure window" for the game's first Expedition, which essentially marks a server wipe.

Cold Snap will also see the launch of a new Raider Deck, the game's name for its battle pass. The launch battle pass was free, but the devs have previously confirmed that there would be a mix of free and paid Raider Decks further down the line, so this might be our first glimpse at what a paid one will look like.

Beyond the confirmed content updates over the next two months, the devs say they're also working on "continuous refinements" to the game, including bug fixes, quality-of-life features, balance tweaks, additional cosmetics, more map conditions, and new feats and trials.

"We are so thankful to have you on this journey with us, and we will continue to refine and grow the game with your feedback in mind," the devs conclude. "Keep your eyes on the horizon. This is only the beginning of what is in store for ARC Raiders."

Arc Raiders lead says no goofy skins here as Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty players push for visual realism: "I don’t think the novelty is worth the trade."