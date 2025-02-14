After walking back on Marvel Rivals' mid-season rank reset, NetEase Games is also adjusting ranked rewards to give you more time to grab the free Invisible Woman skin

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase Games is making another tweak to the third-person shooter to give everyone more time to get their hands on a free Invisible Woman skin that's being given out as a reward for Gold-ranked players.

Earlier this week, NetEase Games announced plans for a mid-season reset for Marvel Rivals' ranks , but quickly u-turned on them after backlash from players. However, certain reward plans remained the same – at the second half of Season 1 (starting a week from now on February 21), anyone who'd reached Gold rank (even if they'd since dropped from it) in the first half would receive the Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman. Now, changes are being implemented to give everyone more time to earn it.

"As the first half of Season 1 draws to a close, we recognize that some players are concerned about not having enough time to reach Gold rank and earn the Invisible Woman costume, Blood Shield reward," NetEase Games acknowledges in its latest Dev Talk post .

To adjust this, while anyone eligible for the reward by the original deadline will receive it as planned on February 21, everyone else will then have until the actual end of Season 1 to hit Gold rank for a second shot at the skin. They'll also have to play at least 10 competitive matches in this second half for it to count, but anyone who does all this will also be eligible to receive the Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch – the second half of the season's Gold-rank reward. "Keep in mind, this is the last opportunity to earn these costumes, as they will be replaced with new rewards in Season 2," NetEase Games adds.

The devs aren't going to be so merciful with every reward, though, as the post clarifies that the Crests of Honor – which are earned at Grandmaster rank and above and can be displayed on your name card – will still be exclusive for each half of the season. "This means that the Crests of Honor for the first half of the season can only be earned during that period, while the Crests of Honor for the second half of the season can only be obtained within its respective timeframe," the post explains.

Ultimately, though, NetEase Games is hoping to give everyone "greater flexibility" with the adjustments. "Whether you are balancing Marvel Rivals with your daily life or aiming for the stars in Competitive mode, we want you to be able to achieve your rank goals, claim your rewards, and enjoy the game to the fullest."

If you want to climb up the ranks in NetEase Games' third-person shooter, be sure to check out our tier list for the best Marvel Rivals characters .