10 years later, the Monster Hunter-style action-RPG Freedom Wars is finally escaping Vita jail with a PS5 and Switch remaster

After releasing a decade ago, the PS Vita-exclusive action RPG Freedom Wars is receiving the remaster treatment with humanities' prison garb looking more high-def than ever before.

Freedom Wars takes place in the distant future, where pollution has wrecked the planet and humanity has been imprisoned. You'll need to fight for freedom or choose to live out your days just waiting to die. So it looks like it's time to take up arms once again to fight for humanity.

FREEDOM WARS REMASTERED â€” Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Freedom Wars is all about movement on the battlefield, using your grappling hook and traps to gain the upper hand on the enemy. With a large selection of weapons and unique abilities you can mix and match what you need to suit your playstyle. Luckily, the remaster still includes online co-op with up to four players, so hunting enemies down together in the Panopticon is still on the table.

Originally locked on the Vita, this new remaster brings Freedom Wars to PlayStation consoles, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch. According to the Bandai Namco blog post, this remaster will feature 4K resolution support, added difficulty settings, and an overhauled weapon crafting system. So even for fans of the original game, there's a little something extra for you to check out beyond the updated visuals.

Luckily, you won't have to wait too much longer because Freedom Wars is set to launch on January 10, 2025.

