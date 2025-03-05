Netflix's The Witcher casts its first game-exclusive character with a Witcher 1 deep-cut who Geralt first took care of in the 2007 RPG

Netflix's The Witcher Season 4 is finally bringing a character exclusive to the games into its cast.

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher games have pretty handily passed the popularity of their source material from Andrzej Sapkowski's books at this point, but, despite their mega-impact, Netflix's streaming series has more or less shied away from adapting anything game-specific aside from the occasional reference, like the bath scene, most notably.

That's now changing, according to Redanian Intelligence's report that Jack Myers (from Apple TV's Masters of the Air and the one of the male protagonist voice presets of Elden Ring, funnily enough) is playing Roderick de Wett, a minor character from CDPR's first Witcher outing.

Roderick doesn't have a huge role in the original RPG – he's a Nilfgaardian Count, has a small part in a few quests, gets on Geralt's bad side enough to die by his steel sword, naturally, and will, most memorably, hand over stacks of gold if Geralt beats him at dice poker.

All in all, he's not a hugely massive name, but he is the first-ever game-exclusive character making the jump over to the small screen. And if you're watching the show with any non-gamers, rejoice: you can be the annoying one who points at the screen and announces something like "No way, that's Glup Shitto!" to all your friends, even if Roderick only shares a name with his digital counterpart. That's nice.

Dear old Roderick never rears his head again after the original Witcher game – because, again, Geralt put him to sleep – but CD Projekt Red is remaking the very first Witcher game using The Witcher 4's tech, so we might see him again all in HD.

For now, check out the many upcoming CD Projekt Red games in development, from Cyberpunk sequels to The Witcher spin-offs and beyond.