As The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 on PC continue to be met with mixed reviews citing everything from crashes to performance issues, EA says info on fixes is coming "soon"

The Sims and The Sims 2 are back with re-releases on PC , but EA's recent celebratory launch of the two iconic life sims hasn't exactly gone smoothly as mixed reviews regarding problems with bugs and crashes pile up.

Thankfully, however, EA is listening to fans' feedback on the game-breaking issues and might have updates in store to resolve them. Writing in a recent announcement on the official Sims forums, one community manager reveals that the company is aware of the problems players are facing with the retro re-releases. "We recognize some fans are currently experiencing various issues with The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection."

The lead continues, explaining that EA is looking into the reported issues: "We are currently investigating these issues and hope to have more information on fixes soon." There's no solid confirmation of upcoming patches or updates, but the statement certainly seems to imply they're underway or at least planned. To speed the process up, EA encourages fans to send in reports with "screenshots, videos, dxdiags, and (for TS1) vulkaninfo.exe files."

There's no telling when EA will release fixes, but as a fan myself, I hope they arrive sooner rather than later. I discuss some of the issues players are facing more in my own Sims 2 re-release preview , where I experience one too many crashes. For now, at least, Simmers can look to mods for quick resolutions. The community has been fast to round up the best, with one fan going as far as compiling a "masterlist" of over 200 Sims 2 mods.

