As The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 on PC continue to be met with mixed reviews citing everything from crashes to performance issues, EA says info on fixes is coming "soon"
Are patches in the works?
The Sims and The Sims 2 are back with re-releases on PC, but EA's recent celebratory launch of the two iconic life sims hasn't exactly gone smoothly as mixed reviews regarding problems with bugs and crashes pile up.
Thankfully, however, EA is listening to fans' feedback on the game-breaking issues and might have updates in store to resolve them. Writing in a recent announcement on the official Sims forums, one community manager reveals that the company is aware of the problems players are facing with the retro re-releases. "We recognize some fans are currently experiencing various issues with The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection."
The lead continues, explaining that EA is looking into the reported issues: "We are currently investigating these issues and hope to have more information on fixes soon." There's no solid confirmation of upcoming patches or updates, but the statement certainly seems to imply they're underway or at least planned. To speed the process up, EA encourages fans to send in reports with "screenshots, videos, dxdiags, and (for TS1) vulkaninfo.exe files."
There's no telling when EA will release fixes, but as a fan myself, I hope they arrive sooner rather than later. I discuss some of the issues players are facing more in my own Sims 2 re-release preview, where I experience one too many crashes. For now, at least, Simmers can look to mods for quick resolutions. The community has been fast to round up the best, with one fan going as far as compiling a "masterlist" of over 200 Sims 2 mods.
The Sims is back after 25 years, and it's teaching Sims 4 players a lesson in retro life sim difficulty: "Damn this game is hard"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
The Sims is back after 25 years, and it's teaching Sims 4 players a lesson in retro life sim difficulty: "Damn this game is hard"
After 11 years of no support from EA, The Sims 2 mods are harder to find than ever, but one fan has a "masterlist" of over 200 with everything from Bigfoot Romance to CAS overhauls