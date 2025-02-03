After 11 years of no support from EA, The Sims 2 mods are harder to find than ever, but one fan has a "masterlist" of over 200 with everything from Bigfoot Romance to CAS overhauls

The Sims 2 has officially returned to PC after over a decade of no official support from EA, which means that longtime fans and newcomers alike are scouring the web for mods – but it looks like they won't have to search far, with one Simmer sharing a "masterlist" of over 200.

It's no secret that a game with 25-year-old roots isn't as fleshed out as modern-day releases. The Sims 2 isn't The Sims 4 , with all its shiny DLC and ongoing updates, but that doesn't mean the re-release has to feel empty. Madi, known online as "acottonsock," proves as much with her handy collection of 200+ mods for The Sims 2. Revealing her list of downloads in a recent post , she breathes a virtual sigh of relief – "I did it. I actually did it."

After "scouring the internet for mods from 2006," with "some embedded DEEP in forum posts," Madi has come out with a so-called "mods masterlist" that might just stand as the most thorough collection to date. "My fingers are RAW," she jokes. "BUT IT'S DONE." Her efforts aren't going unnoticed, either, with thousands of bookmarks and various comments expressing thanks for the list: "You are an essential part of the Sims 2 ecosystem."

I did it. I actually did it. 200+ mods. Scouring the internet for mods from 2006! Some embedded DEEP in forum posts. My fingers are RAW. BUT IT'S DONE. https://t.co/dYmh91039z pic.twitter.com/8yHbjMro03February 1, 2025

The Sims 2 mods included in Madi's roundup range from near-necessary game fixes to silly additions that fit perfectly within the life sim's already whacky atmosphere. Are you looking to overhaul Create-A-Sim? Check the list. Are you hoping to romance Bigfoot? The list has you covered. As a fan myself, browsing the mods honestly feels like entering a time machine and reliving The Sims series' wildest era – and I'm so here for it. Madi notes that it's not guaranteed that every mod will work with the new re-release, but fans are already working on a spreadsheet to test out which ones are.

Madi's mods don't just bring new features or interactions to the table, though. Many of them also address some of the old game's biggest problems with convenient fixes – and as I write in my own Sims 2 re-release preview , the recent Legacy Collection is sadly no stranger to the original's issues. From the often-broken attraction system to wonky animations, the list boasts resolutions for just about everything there is to address.

