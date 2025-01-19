The massive DLC nobody saw coming is an expansion for Lil Gator Game, a more adorable spin on Zelda and one of my favorite cozy indie games

Lil Gator Game dropped at the tail end of 2022 and has stood the test of time since as one of the coziest indie games reminiscent of Legend of Zelda classics like Wind Waker - and soon, it's getting even bigger thanks to a surprise expansion.

I enjoyed my time with Lil Gator Game so much that I've been searching Steam for another equally as adorable and wholesome adventure since, but my search might finally be over. Developer MegaWobble just announced brand-new DLC In the Dark, and it sounds absolutely huge. The "big DLC expansion" as the studio describes it boasts an exciting new underground region to explore and all sorts of extra additions to go along with it.

Once it releases, In the Dark is set to include "a brand new story, new items to play with, new friends to make," and more. MegaWobble says the devs are "very excited," but I'd wager we fans are even more so. After all, the announcement has come seemingly out of the blue with commenters dubbing it "a welcome surprise." For dedicated players obsessed with gathering 100% of a game's achievements, there's also even more good news.

we are very super excited to announce...lil gator game: in the dark!!!a big dlc expansion to lil gator game, with a new underground region to explore, a brand new story, new items to play with, new friends to make... we're very excited, and we hope you are too! pic.twitter.com/9YNANI2G5lJanuary 15, 2025

MegaWobble confirms in response to a fan that "yeah, probably," new achievements are in the works, too - and from the looks of In the Dark's page on Steam , there will be plenty of opportunity for achievements to fit into the region. It almost strikes me as a Wind Waker-y take on other games' regions like Baldur's Gate 3 's own Underdark - there are hanging vines, rushing waterfalls, and colorful, glowing light sources.

It looks as though Lil Gator Game is staying as cute as ever in the DLC as well, with new creatures to encounter and befriend like a fluffy bear and a devilish pig. I personally can't wait to get my hands on this expansion, but there's no release date just yet. Fellow fans on PC can wishlist In the Dark now on Steam, however, or find the DLC later on the Nintendo Switch eShop, the PlayStation Store, and Xbox.

