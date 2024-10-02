We asked Bethesda what it learned making Starfield and what it's carrying forward – the studio's design director said: "Fans really, really, really want Elder Scrolls 6"

If you were ever in any doubt, Bethesda does, indeed, know that y'all are eagerly awaiting the next Elder Scrolls game.

We interviewed studio design director Emil Pagliarulo ahead of Starfield's first story expansion, Shattered Space, and asked him what making the space RPG has taught the studio that he thinks it'll carry into future projects.

His answer? "Fans really, really, really want Elder Scrolls 6."

He's not wrong. It's been a hot minute since the game was first teased at E3 in 2018, and we've largely been made to wait for anything concrete since. Bethesda has been happy to acknowledge that it's in development and that early builds are being played, but you'll have to wait patiently for a wee while longer to see more.

Still, there's more Starfield to come to keep you busy until then. We follow up our question with another, asking how Pagliarulo feels about the space 'em up's future, and it's looking good.

"Oh, I feel great about Starfield’s future," he says. "I’m excited about the stuff we’re working on now, and the stuff we’ve got coming past that. And it’s insane what our mod community has already accomplished.

"I think we’re now coming to the point where Starfield is transcending its status as game and becoming something of a platform for science fiction and space content. I mean, I expected the mod community to put stuff out. But not at the rate they are. It’s awesome. Inspiring. It’s everything I’d hoped for."

