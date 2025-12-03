Skyblivion delayed to 2026 as devs behind the unofficial Oblivion project made using Skyrim's engine say their "initial goal" of launching this year "is no longer possible"

Unfortunately, Skyblivion has just been delayed – its creators simply need more time to iron out a few of the fan-led RPG project's details, so it won't be releasing now until sometime in 2026 rather than by the end of this year.

The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project, the team behind both Skyblivion and Skywind, has been working on its Oblivion recreation in Skyrim's engine for 13 years now – and while it had previously revealed a launch window of 2025, it seems its work just isn't finished yet. The developers explain as much in a new post, writing, "As a project by fans, for fans, we need a little more time to ensure Skyblivion lives up to the standards you deserve."

They conclude, "Our anticipated release window is moving into 2026," linking to a video in which project lead Rebelzize dives further into the details surrounding the delay. He states, "Unfortunately, as we're getting closer to the end of this year, it pains me to have to announce that our initial goal of releasing Skyblivion this year is no longer possible. Despite the game being in the best state it's ever been, we still have some last challenges to overcome that are going to require a little bit more time."

What challenges, you might be asking? Thankfully, the world map, which was "the biggest challenge for the project," is "100% finished" according to Rebelzize. All quest dungeons have been completed, too, with the team having "painfully remade these locations in our own image to provide a totally unique experience unlike anything you've seen in Oblivion" – great news considering the recent release of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

Skyblivion Delay to 2026 | A Commitment to Release - YouTube Watch On

The majority of building interiors are also all wrapped up, "but we are currently waiting on the 3D assets of the Imperial City to be finished, as many interior locations are located inside this part of the map." This should all come to a close by the end of the year, though, leaving "room for quest finalization at the start of 2026." Skyblivion's "major cities" (think Anvil, Bruma, Cheydinhal, and the like) are ready as well.

There are a few navigation mesh hiccups to iron out, however – but it sounds like progress is good: "The estimate for completion of quest-relevant locations is Q4 2025, and nav mesh as a whole, including QA, will be wrapped up by Q1 2026." Most 3D assets – except for the Imperial City and more minor designs – are also complete. "Our goal is to finish these by the end of the year," Rebelzize describes.

The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project has "been transitioning to a more Skyrim-like UI design," too, apparently, with the lead estimating "that this will be achievable by Q1 2026." Rebelzize covers a plethora of other Skyblivion details – from more general polish to spells and such – so I'd say it's worth giving his rundown on the delay a full watch. Although it came as a surprise, considering past teases implying that the game was right around the corner, I get it.

It's undeniably difficult to nail a project like this, especially with building expectations after Bethesda Game Studios' own official Oblivion remaster and bubbling anticipation for The Elder Scrolls 6 – but I'd say Rebelzize and his team will do just that.

