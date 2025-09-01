After 13 years, the fan-led Oblivion remake developed in Skyrim's engine – Skyblivion – is right around the corner: "Recent developments made us come closer to a potential date announcement"

Although Bethesda Game Studios' long-awaited RPG revamp, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, launched just months ago, there's another remake of the 2006 banger coming this year: fan-led project Skyblivion.

The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project, the team behind both Skyblivion and Skywind, has been working on the Oblivion recreation in Skyrim's engine for 13 years now – and now, its launch date finally feels like it's right around the corner, remaining comfortably in line with its previously revealed release window of 2025. Skyblivion lead Rebelzize confirms as much in a recent interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, offering further hope of no incoming delays.

Telling the outlet that "progress is generally good" on the fan-led Oblivion remake, even though "volunteer-based projects are always a challenge due to people sometimes dropping out or not having as much time to contribute as in the past," Rebelzize goes on to reveal that a concrete release date – not just a launch window like The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project has provided in the past – could be unveiled sometime very soon.

The First 15 Minutes of SKYBLIVION | Oblivion Remake Gameplay 2025 - YouTube Watch On

"I'd say recent developments made us come closer to a potential date announcement," states the Skyblivion head, "but we will be able to share more about that at a later date." As a fan of all things Elder Scrolls myself, I'm certainly excited to hear it – especially in our current world of delays and other setbacks. It's also nice to see a new 15-minute-long gameplay video from the team drop on YouTube, highlighting the beginning moments of the remake.

It's stunning – although it doesn't boast the shiny, modern visuals that Bethesda's own remaster does, it doesn't need to. It's a charming ode to Oblivion, reimagined in Skyrim's era, and it looks like it. "Although Skyblivion is a remake of Oblivion, not a remaster," Rebelzize says in the gameplay clip, the developers behind it "decided to stay truer to the original" during some moments so players can more "quickly" learn the ropes.

The video concludes with Rebelzize assuring fans, "We are in the final push to complete our remake" – further confirmation of what he tells Rock Paper Shotgun. Here's hoping a release date arrives soon, then… I know I'll be keeping my fingers crossed.



