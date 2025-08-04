Oblivion Remastered isn't comparable to Skyblivion as the 13-year project is "a full-scale remake" reimagining Bethesda's game "from the ground up, bringing it in line with modern RPG standards"

Just months ago, Bethesda Game Studios' long-awaited RPG revamp, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, launched – but this official remake hasn't slowed the creative minds behind Skyblivion and Skywind down.

The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project, the team behind the upcoming fan-led Oblivion recreation in Skyrim's engine, has previously shared its thoughts on Bethesda's recent remaster, saying "both projects can exist" and "players are the true winners." Nothing has changed since then, it seems, as the first Skyblivion development diary to drop on YouTube since the Oblivion Remastered release highlights why the official remaster is of no concern.

"Skyblivion is a full-scale remake that reimagines Oblivion from the ground up, bringing it in line with modern RPG standards," explains Rebelzize, the lead behind the Skyblivion project. "While the official remaster impressively upgrades textures and assets, Skyblivion introduces entirely newly designed areas, dungeons, cities, gameplay enhancements, and much more," he continues. In other words, Skyblivion doesn't just enhance – it adds.

The Final Stretch Towards RELEASE | SKYBLIVION Development Diary 6 - YouTube Watch On

"Every fort, home, cave, and landscape has been thoughtfully redesigned," states Rebelzize, "and we've infused this sort of creative detail to breathe new life into a beloved classic, one that's nearly two decades old." The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project isn't, however, ready to give a precise launch date for Skyblivion – although the team is still certain that its previously revealed release window of 2025 is accurate without risk of delay.

"While we aren't in a position to provide an exact release date just yet, we remain confident we'll meet our goal to launch this year," Rebelzize concludes. "We hope that this series will show you how far one of the most ambitious modding projects of our generation has come and where we are headed." The journey to perfecting the now 13-year-old Skyblivion won't end whenever it does finally release, either.

Rebelzize unveiled plans for "bug fixes and the DLC" are already in place for the project in the past, after admitting Oblivion Remastered "changes nothing" about Skyblivion.



Excited for other new games? Here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 6 after replaying Oblivion.